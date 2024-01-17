United States | The state of Maine has not yet ruled on Trump's primaries

Maine decided to wait for the US Supreme Court to hear a similar decision in Colorado.

Like the state has not yet made a final decision on whether the former president of the country Donald Trump eligible or not.

Maine previously ruled that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, should not participate in the state's primary because a constitutional amendment prohibits it for those who participated in the rebellion. The decision points to an attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

Maine decision-makers say they are waiting for a decision by the conservative-majority US Supreme Court on whether or not Trump is eligible for election in Colorado, where the decision-makers made a similar preemptive decision about Trump as Maine.

Republicans in the primaries, the party's candidate for the US presidential election next November is selected.

The Republican primaries began with the Iowa caucuses on Monday. Trump won them overwhelmingly with 51 percent of the vote. Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis got 21 percent and the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley 19 percent.

The next Republican primary is in the state of New Hampshire next Tuesday.

Maine and Colorado are not on the calendar until March 5, so-called Super Tuesday, when a total of 15 states vote in the Republican primaries.