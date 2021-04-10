United States The state of Florida is trying to get cruise ships legally allowed to continue their voyages

According to the state republican governor, the federal infectious disease agency has no authority to block business in the entire industry. The professor of health law disagrees.

Florida the state plans to sue the U.S. federal administration to allow cruise ships to begin operations after a year-long crown closure.

“We need to allow cruise ships and their workers to return to work and continue sailing safely,” the governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

Tourism and the cruise business are important sources of income for Florida.

The United States the infectious disease agency CDC ordered cruise companies to suspend operations a year ago in march to prevent the epidemic from spreading.

Republican DeSantis believes the long-term closure is not legal.

“No federal law authorizes the CDC to close down an entire industry nationwide indefinitely. This lawsuit is necessary to prevent the federal government’s excesses and the consequent financial harm to our state, ”the governor said.

In any case, DeSantis has advocated the rapid lifting of restrictions related to the epidemic. He also did not issue a recommendation for the use of masks in his state.

Experts according to the state, the lawsuit has no grounds and no chance of success.

“I do not see that under any circumstances would any judge overturn a ban aimed at preventing passengers infected on a cruise ship from spreading a contagious disease to the United States and also protecting the passengers themselves. The federal government has a very great interest and also the power to prevent this, ”says Professor of International Health Law Larry Gostin Georgetown University says.

The CDC eased its categorical cruise ban back in November to a conditional ban. The latest regulation imposes conditions on start-up vessels to prevent the spread of the virus, to treat sick patients, to test crew members, to quarantine and to trace contacts. In practice, ships have still remained in port.

CDC Director of Maritime Affairs Martin Cetron said earlier this week in an interview with the Florida Miami Herald that cruise traffic could begin in July when vaccination coverage improves if the spread of viral variants is curbed.

According to a representative of the cruise shipping company Carnival, the shipping company is investing in launching cruises in cooperation with the CDC.

“We are trying to work with the agency on a plan that would allow us to start cruising this summer,” Roger Frizzell Carnival says.