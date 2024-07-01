United States | The sports field collapsed and became unusable – “Like a bomb trail”

United States|The football field collapsed “like in the movies”.

Gordon No football will be played on the Moore Park field for a while. A huge sinkhole appeared in the middle of the artificial turf field in Alton, Illinois, USA, on Wednesday.

For example, The Guardian published on the website on video you can see how the field suddenly swallows the light pole into the depths and leaves behind a huge cloud of sand.

The amateur teams had been practicing on the field just days before the accident. The previous week, a soccer camp had been held on the field.

“No one was on the field and no one was injured. That’s the most important thing,” Alton’s mayor David Goins commented on Facebook according to the Guardian.

The field is built on top of a limestone mine. Now there is an impressive hole in the middle of the field.

The sinkhole is estimated to be 30 meters wide and nine meters deep.

“The sight is like from the movies, isn’t it? Just like after a bomb”, the person in charge of the field area Michael Haynes comment.

“We are very lucky because this could have gone badly. At worst, someone could have died,” Goins said For Fox News.

This is what the sinkhole looks like from above.