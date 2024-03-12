United States | The special prosecutor who criticized Biden's memory defended his comments

Democrats accused Robert Hur of making baseless remarks about Biden's memory and contributing to the presidential campaign.

Stateside special prosecutor Robert Hur defended his decision not to bring criminal charges against the president in the House of Representatives on Tuesday Joe Biden against and his controversial comments about Biden's memory.

Hur clarified the handling of the classified documents found at Biden's premises. The investigation concerned classified documents from Biden's time as vice president, which were found in 2022 in Biden's former office and his apartment.

Hur stated in his report that there are no grounds for bringing criminal charges against Biden.

Huri's testimony in the House of Representatives soon turned into a partisan issue between Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday. Republicans have focused especially on Hur's comments about Biden's memory. Huri's report drew attention to 81-year-old Biden's memory problems and described Biden, among other things, as an old man with a bad memory.

“My assessment in the report on the importance of the president's memory was necessary and accurate and fair. I didn't embellish the report and I didn't belittle the president unfairly,” Hur said.

According to Huri, the question of Biden's memory had to be taken into account because he had to decide whether the president had kept or disclosed national defense information on purpose.

Republican lawmakers compared the decision not to file criminal charges in the Biden case Donald Trump's indicted for negligent handling of top-secret documents after Trump left the White House.

“Biden and Trump should be treated the same,” said the Republican representative Matt Gaetz.