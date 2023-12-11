United States | The special prosecutor asks the Supreme Court to quickly decide on Trump's immunity from prosecution in the election fraud case

According to the defense, when Trump interfered in the election, he was doing his job as president and would therefore have immunity from prosecution. At the same time, the defense appeals to the Senate's acquittal decision in January 2021.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith asked the US Supreme Court on Monday to decide whether former President With Donald Trump immunity from prosecution for crimes he is alleged to have committed as President of the United States. The news channel reports on it, among other things CNN.

It is an election fraud case in which prosecutors believe that Trump attempted to falsify the results of the November 3 presidential election. Incumbent president Joe Biden won the election, but Trump claimed the result was rigged.

A federal judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in early December that Trump does not have full immunity from prosecution. Trump's defense can appeal this decision to the Court of Appeals.

Special Prosecutor Smith's goal is to skip the appeals court so that the election fraud case can be heard on schedule next March.

“Defendant's appeal of the immunity ruling and related claims postpones the trial of his charges, which should begin on March 4,” Smith wrote to the Supreme Court.

According to the defense, Trump was doing his job as president when he interfered in the election and therefore has immunity from prosecution. In addition, the defense appeals to Trump's official crime trial in Congress in January-February 2021.

The Senate acquitted Trump of criminal charges at the end of that trial on February 13, 2021. 57 of the senators found him guilty and 43 not guilty. However, a qualified majority of 67 senators would have been required for the verdict.

Defense believes that accusing Trump in court of influencing the election result or trying to do so would mean a new trial for the same crime, which is against US law.

Prosecutors point to a 1974 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that Pres Richard Nixon was immune from prosecution in the wiretapping case known as the Watergate scandal.

“Historically, the Supreme Court has rarely engaged in such a game, i.e. taking a case before the appellate level has had a chance to deal with it,” University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck commented to CNN.

At the same time, Vladeck admits that there is just such a case at hand, where the Supreme Court can be inclined to act quickly.