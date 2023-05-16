United States | The special investigator barks at the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s Russia connections: The expected final report is still a letdown

John Durham criticized the FBI for things like haste and a lack of analytics, but he found no evidence of political steering.

Washington

of the United States the central criminal police, the FBI, was on the hunt when it started the investigation in 2016 Donald Trump’s about the election campaign’s connections to Russia, assesses a special investigator appointed by the Ministry of Justice John Durham in his final report at the end of his four-year investigation.

The report was published on Monday. Newspapers, among others, reported on the matter The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Durham criticized the FBI for haste and lack of analytics. The FBI “dismissed or deliberately ignored information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia,” Durham wrote in his 306-page report, according to The New York Times.

“An objective and honest assessment of these scraps of information should have called the FBI into question [tutkinnan] starting points and also to consider whether the FBI was manipulated for political or other purposes.”

Still, Durham found no evidence of political control by Democrats or any other party that Republicans hoped for.

Thus, Durham’s report offers little new information compared to, say, the Justice Department’s inspector general by Michael Horowitz to the report from 2019. Jo Horowitz accused the FBI of numerous mistakes in the investigation. The FBI has also admitted its mistakes in its procedure regarding the original investigation and that it has corrected its procedures.

Trump’s Minister of Justice of the administration William Barr assigned Durham, who worked as a federal judge, to familiarize himself with the FBI’s Russia investigation in the spring of 2019.

At that time, a special researcher at the Ministry of Justice Robert Mueller had just concluded the FBI’s high-profile investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller found connections but no grounds to suspect anyone from Trump’s campaign team of illegal collusion with Russia.

The FBI had started its investigation in the summer of 2016, when Trump was just a presidential candidate. He won the election in November 2016 and served as the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

The FBI operates under the Department of Justice, so Durham’s task was to investigate his own investigation, which drew a lot of criticism. His investigation also lasted longer than the investigation that was the subject of it.

In the fall of 2020, Attorney General Barr elevated Durham’s status to special investigator. This allowed him to continue the investigation even after the Republican Trump administration gave way to a Democrat one Joe Biden from the road in January 2021.