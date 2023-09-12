United States | The Speaker of the House of Representatives calls for an investigation into whether Biden should be impeached

Republican Kevin McCarthy demands that Democratic President Joe Biden should be investigated for possible misconduct. The reason is the complicated financial patterns of the Biden family.

of the United States the speaker of the house of representatives, a republican Kevin McCarthy called Tuesday for an investigation into whether the Democratic president should Joe Biden impeaching the Biden family over financial affairs.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the US media report on the matter, among others CNN.

McCarthy already said at the end of July for the news agency AP, that Republicans could consider investigating the grounds for Biden’s possible impeachment. At the time, McCarthy said that he knew that the House of Representatives’ investigations had so far not shown that Biden was guilty of crimes.

Many members of the Republican Party were nervous when the Democratic-led House impeached former President Donald Trump’s impeached twice, in 2019 and 2021. The Senate acquitted Trump of both charges.

Some of the Republican lawmakers have announced that they will try to get McCarthy out of the House Speaker’s position if he does not promote the impeachment of Biden.

McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to direct House committees to begin a formal criminal investigation.

“We go where the evidence takes us,” McCarthy said.

Republicans have accused Joe Biden of benefiting from his son Hunter Biden of foreign business projects. No evidence has been presented for this. The alleged benefiting would have taken place when Joe Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

McCarthy said on Tuesday that lawmakers are now starting to gather evidence of “possible financial abuses.”

At the same time, according to Democrats, Republicans hope to divert attention away from Trump’s legal battles.

If McCarthy’s investigation is opened, the House of Representatives would vote to continue it. The senate would make the final decision on whether to bring criminal charges.

Trump’s Joe Biden, who won the 2020 presidential election, is seeking re-election in the next election.