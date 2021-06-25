United States The sentence of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer who killed George Floyd, is expected in Finnish time tonight

The maximum sentence for Chauvin’s most serious crime, second-degree murder, is 40 years in prison.

George Floydin former police officer convicted of murder Derek Chauvinin the verdict is expected today at about 9.30 pm Finnish time.

Already in April, the jury found Chauvin guilty of all the crimes for which he was then charged. Convictions of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree murder correspond roughly to the murder and death penalty under Finnish law. However, the length of the verdict will not be announced until today.

Chauvin is also awaiting a possible verdict for Floyd’s violation of civil rights, for which he was charged in May. In the United States, freedom from “unreasonable force used by the police” is a constitutional right. In addition, he has been charged with a separate case in which he was charged with using undue force against a 14-year-old in 2017.

Wog Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020, when a white-collar Chauvin, who worked as a police officer, pressed Floyd’s neck to his knee for more than nine minutes.

As a result of the death, Black Lives Matter demonstrations were held around the world. They expressed views, in particular, on police violence against blacks by white police.

Chauvin’s verdict is historic, as police conviction for a felony committed in office is rare in the United States.

People gathered to celebrate the anniversary of George Floyd’s death at Foley Square in New York on May 25th. For example, the New York Courthouse is located.

Judgment length has caused much speculation in the United States. Prosecutors are demanding Chauvin be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, he says The New York Times today.

According to the newspaper, the standard sentence in Minnesota would be 12.5 years for the most serious crime, a second-degree murder. Judge of the case Peter Cahill however, has previously said that there is a thing in the story aggravating circumstances, which may prolong the sentence.

The sentence for second-degree murder could be as high as 40 years. NBC: n according to all crimes for which he has been convicted, the sentence could be a total of 75 years. Admittedly, since Chauvin has not been convicted of crimes before, the sentence may be shorter.

Three other former police officers involved in the arrest Tou Thaon, Thomas Lanen and J. Alexander Kuengin The trials are scheduled to begin in August.