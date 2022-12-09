US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has decided to register as an independent and leave the Democratic Party, leaving the US Senate with a fair majority for President Joe Biden’s party.

With the victory in Georgia last Tuesday, the majority of the Democrats in the Senate had been divided into 51 Democratic representatives against 49 Republicans, although the departure of the senator from Arizona now leaves the majority at 50.

“In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing number of Arizonans rejecting party politics by declaring my independence from Washington’s broken partisan system and formally registering as an independent.” said the senator in a message posted this morning on Twitter.

Sinema, known for having taken independent and sometimes anti-party positions on numerous crucial Democratic votes, added that her decision will not change her work in the Senate and recalled that in the last four years she has worked “proudly” with other senators and has helped forge consensus on numerous laws.

Representative of the Upper House for Arizona since 2019, Kyrsten Sinema has been turning towards more conservative positions and It has made it difficult on several occasions to approve initiatives by the current Democratic government led by Joe Biden.

Both she and Joe Manchin, the main headache of the Democratic ranks in the Senate and a conservative like Sinema, have also blocked the intention of Biden’s party to approve an exception to the filibustering rule that would have allowed initiatives to be carried out without needing to the qualified majority of sixty seats that is required for its processing.

On other occasions, he has ended up siding with his party for crucial approvals such as the climate and fiscal plan.which came out ahead in August with the vote of all the Democrats including Sinema and Manchin, who at the last moment ended up supporting a project that seemed dead.

EFE