United States | The senator blocks arms sales to Hungary in response to the withholding of Sweden’s NATO membership

American Republican Senator James E. Risch blocks US arms sales to Hungary because Hungary has refused to accept Sweden’s NATO membership application, reports The Washington Post.

Risch’s press release to the Washington Post says that Hungary must accept Sweden’s NATO membership if it wants to implement a $735 million arms deal with the United States.

Hungary is buying, among other things, 24 Himars rocket launcher systems and rockets from the United States.

Major arms deals in the United States require the approval of senior members of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. Risch is the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The The Washington Post according to Senator Risch, he rarely holds back arms sales anywhere in the world.

However, he says that he has already expressed his concern to the Hungarian government several times that Hungary has not accepted Sweden as a NATO member.

“Because it is already June and it still hasn’t been done, I have decided that the sale of US military equipment to Hungary has been suspended,” says Risch.