United States | The Senate passed Biden’s climate and health care package

August 7, 2022
in World Europe
The passage of the package before the midterm elections is a significant political victory for the president.

of the United States the senate approved the president on sunday Joe Biden the climate and healthcare package, which, among other things, directs hundreds of billions of dollars to environmentally friendly forms of energy. Approving the package was very important to Biden before the midterm elections.

Only Senate Democrats supported the package, but Vice Pres Horrible Harris with a decisive one vote, it was finally approved. The package had time to be turned for a year and a half before it was finally approved.

From the package a total of 370 billion has been reserved for achieving the goal of achieving a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. This is aimed at, among other things, by granting tax breaks for wind and solar power, by giving subsidies for the purchase of electric cars and energy-saving renovations, and by encouraging industry to capture carbon dioxide.

The package, totaling $430 billion, will next return to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it next week, after which Biden will finally sign it into law.

One of Biden’s central political goals has been for the United States to become a leading country in the fight against climate change.

