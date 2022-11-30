Thursday, December 1, 2022
United States | The Senate passed a law to protect the right to marry for same-sex couples

November 30, 2022
Same-sex marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015.

of the United States the senate has approved a bill that secures the right to same-sex marriage at the federal level. It received support from both the Democratic and Republican camps, and the initiative passed by a vote of 61-36. All those who voted against the bill were Republicans.

The law will be voted on again in the country’s House of Representatives, after which it will require the president Joe Biden the signature.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015. In the summer, however, the country’s Supreme Court overturned the decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level, and many began to fear that the same would happen to equal marriage.

