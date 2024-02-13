Tuesday, February 13, 2024
United States | The Senate officially approved the package containing support for Ukraine

February 13, 2024
in World Europe
United States | The Senate officially approved the package containing support for Ukraine

22 Republican representatives ended up co-sponsoring the bill with Democrats.

Stateside the senate has officially approved a huge foreign aid package, which includes, among other things, more than EUR 55 billion in support for Ukraine.

The Washington Post according to the package was passed in the Senate when 22 Republican representatives ended up supporting the law with the Democrats.

The Senate preliminarily supported the legal package totaling 95 billion dollars, or about 88 billion euros, already on Sunday.

However, the package has not yet arrived.

In the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, a Republican Mike Johnson warned yesterday that a huge foreign aid package is unlikely to pass a vote in the Republican-majority House of Representatives.

