Will Joe Biden be a president without real power? It is in Georgia that the fate of the first term of the 46 e President of the United States, via two senator seats. The stakes are clear: if the Democrats win both ballots, they will have, in addition to the one they hold in the House of Representatives, a majority in the Senate (where they currently have 48 seats out of a hundred) thanks to the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Otherwise, the Republicans will maintain their grip on the upper house and thus their blocking capacity, leaving Joe Biden only the limited domain of the decrees.

A Republican state which fell into the Democrats in November, two “catchy” duels, all the media attention of the country if not the world, a Donald Trump in disruptive element: the Georgian “runoff” (second round) is as spectacular and breathtaking as an unbridled Hollywood scenario, just like an extraordinary presidential campaign.

Donald Trump, omnipresent and cumbersome for his own party

The “composition” of the duels draws these two Americas which will fight once again. On the one hand, the outgoing ultra-conservative Republican senator David Perdue, a businessman accused of taking advantage of confidential information on the pandemic to make his money by buying shares in a company manufacturing personal protective equipment, is opposed to the Democrat Jon Ossoff, an over-educated millennial (33) (Georgetown, London School of Economics), documentary film producer. On November 3, the first was ahead of the second (49.73% against 47.95%) but, not having reached the 50% mark, was forced to a second round. On the other hand, Kelly Loeffler, a multimillionaire whose family owns the New York Stock Exchange (the New York Stock Exchange), confronts Raphael Warnock, a 51-year-old pastor who serves at the Ebenezer Church in Atlanta, the church where the pulpit was once occupied by Martin Luther King.

The defeated president sows discord in his camp

The cast would obviously not be complete without … Donald Trump, as ubiquitous as he is obviously cumbersome for his own party. As a wish, from 1 er January, he launched on Twitter a new diatribe against these two ballots which he considers “illegal and invalid”. How then will the GOP (Grand Old Party, nickname of the Republican Party) be able to mobilize its voters if the great leader, always popular with his base, says that it is not worth it? Since his defeat, the defeated president but still in office sows discord in the great Republican family, in particular in Georgia, a traditionally conservative state which granted a tens of thousands of votes in advance to Joe Biden.

Here, as elsewhere, the billionaire cried fraud. Here, more than elsewhere, he vilified the attitude of elected Republican officials who validated the results, starting with Governor Brian Kemp and Election Secretary Brad Raffensperger. The host of the White House even went much further (read our sidebar). Perdue and Loeffler try to keep equidistant from the actors of this family psychodrama by not disavowing the pater familias, in order not to demobilize the base, while not sinking into a conspiracy theory that would undoubtedly repel the most moderate of Republicans. . To get out of this trap, the Republican duo are playing a card that they think is master of these lands which are still largely conservative. “We are the firewall to prevent socialism from arriving in America”, launched Kelly Loeffler, attracting a standing ovation from the public who came to listen to her in a small town, well suited to it, located in the north of France. State, crucial for Republicans.

Latest polls give Democrats a slight lead

Republicans know that rural Georgia is where they can beat the Democrats’ firepower in metropolitan Atlanta. Democrats have always ruled the state’s largest city. However, a change has occurred during the last two decades: the suburbs surrounding the city are less and less “red” and more and more “blue”.

Consequence of an influx of new populations, mainly African-Americans, members of the middle class. 65% of residents who arrived in the past ten years voted Democrats, key to Biden’s success in November. To win the senatorial timpani, the Ossoff-Warnock duo play on the same register: moderate anti-Trumpism. For example, the two candidates oppose two of the flagship measures of the left wing: Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. The latest polls (for what they’re worth) give them a slight lead. Are Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s planned meetings yesterday likely to move the cursor? Answer (at best) in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

