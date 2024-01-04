United States | The safety net of the Golden Gate Bridge was completed

The network covers about 95 percent of the entire 2.7 kilometer long bridge.

of San Francisco the safety net of the famous Golden Gate Bridge has been completed, reports BBC.

The network covers about 95 percent of the entire 2.7 kilometer long bridge. The safety net made of stainless steel was already approved in 2014, but its construction did not start until years later.

“The purpose of the network is to reduce deaths related to jumping from the bridge,” officials commented, according to the BBC.

The safety net has also attracted opposition. It has been suspected to be too expensive and obstruct the view from the bridge.

In the year The bridge, opened in 1937, is one of the most famous sights in the United States. According to the BBC, around 2,000 people are known to have died after jumping from the bridge. Only about 40 people are known to have survived the life-threatening fall. The deck height of the bridge in California is 152 meters above sea level.

There has been a campaign for the safety of the bridge for years. According to the BBC, he has spoken on behalf of the security network, among other things Kevin Hineswho attempted suicide by jumping off a bridge at the age of 19 in 2000.

“If there had been a net on the bridge, the police would have stopped me and I would have gotten the help I needed immediately, and I would never have hurt my back, broken three vertebrae, or ended up on the path I was on,” Hines told the AP.

According to the authorities, the effects of the safety net have been seen immediately. On average, about 30 suicides are committed from the bridge each year. In 2023, when the network was still under construction, there were 14 confirmed suicides.