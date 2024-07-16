United States | The right has blamed DEI policies for the failure to protect Trump

United States|After Trump’s assassination attempt, discussion of various conspiracies and even threats of physical violence swarmed the discussion forums. Many right-wing supporters also brought up the DEI policy.

Donald Trump’s since the shooting and assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the right has been prominently blaming DEI policies and women working in the Secret Service for the failure.

They write about it, among other things Time mixed The Telegraph.

Trump’s after the assassination attempt, speculation about possible conspiracies and even threats of physical violence swarmed the discussion forums.

In addition to them, the right-wing developed yet another narrative: they began to blame the women of the Secret Service and the DEI policy.

The DEI policy promotes the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion.

The supporting and sexist claims used by the right-wing have been based on edited videos and images that have been diligently shared by right-wing experts, influencers and trolls.

In the material shared online, several female Secret Service agents who participated in Trump’s protection at Saturday’s campaign event have been criticized.

Female agents has been called online, among other things, too small. At the same time, many writers have ridiculed them as overweight. At least one agent has also been criticized for being incapable of handling weapons, according to the writers.

“This female agent couldn’t even keep her gun holstered during Trump’s assassination attempt. Is she a DEI hire?” far-right activist who runs the popular Libs of TikTok account Chaya Raichik wrote in the message service X.

In the video shared by Raichik, it looks like the female agent in the video is having trouble reaching her gun holster in the chaotic situation.

“DEI got a person killed,” Raichik wrote in his follow-up comment.

It has over 7.2 million views on X.