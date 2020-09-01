United States The rhetoric of the U.S. presidential game intensifies further: Trump alluded to the bandits dressed in black from an airplane and the “people of the shadows” who controlled Joe Biden

Even Fox News presenter estimated Donald Trump’s speeches sound like a conspiracy theory – counterpart Joe Biden has at the same time tightened his rhetoric against Trump.

The United States the rhetoric of the presidential game hardened again when the president Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the opponent Joe Biden controlled by “people of dark shadows”.

Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham mentioned this sounds like a conspiracy theory.

“They are people you have never heard of,” the president said, and continued to “be on the streets and control the streets”.

President Trump went on to immediately recount a flight that was “almost full of people dressed in dark, black uniforms, equipped with‘ all sorts. ’”

He mentioned there were about seven people on the plane en route to the Republican Party meeting and “a lot of people were on the flight to do‘ great destruction ’”.

He said he would say more “sometimes” because the matter is “under investigation”.

The statement also immediately gave rise to parodies of which airline staff the president described.

The president also mentioned that at some point, “hopefully only after five years,” he will no longer be president. That’s when “everyone dies”, things in the country go “to hell” and “stock prices collapse,” the president predicted.

You can watch the interview from the video immersion below.

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was still moderate and united in the Democratic Party Conference. As the election battle intensifies, the tone has hardened.

“He [Trump] reiterates that you would feel safe if he were president. Well he’s the president, whether he knows it or not. Does anyone think there would be less violence in the United States if Donald Trump were re-elected? ” Biden asked in a speech in Pittsburgh.

You can watch Biden’s speech on the video immersion below.

Both candidates used much of their speech to comment Kenosha violence In the state of Wisconsin. Trump believes there would be more violence if he were not president.

Biden believes Trump’s aggressive speeches are fueling violence.

Biden leads Trump in opinion polls. The average of the major polls calculated by Real Clear Politics would now give Biden 49.6 percent and Trump 43.4 percent support.

The Economist updated election forecast according to Trump, there is still a 12 percent chance of winning a majority of the electorate. The figure is slightly higher than a month earlier.

On a state-by-state basis, The Economist estimates that Biden would get a total of 340 and Trump 198 voters if the election were held now. However, much remains to be done before the November presidential election.

You can read more about queries and their limitations behind this link.