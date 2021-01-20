United States The resigning President Trump gave his farewell address and left for Florida before the change of power: “We will return again”

The Trump family boarded the plane and left Washington.

The United States resigning president Donald Trump gave the last speech of his tenure at Andrews Military Airport in Washington shortly before four o’clock in the afternoon Finnish time.

“We’ll come back one more way, one way or another,” Trump assured in his short speech.

Donald Trump gave the last speech of his tenure at Andrews Military Airport in Washington.­

Trump had time to be proud of its achievements such as beautifying the armed forces, setting up a space force, repairing the economy despite the epidemic, and tax breaks.

Finally, the president appeared exceptionally amicable and wished the new administration “good luck and great success,” albeit to his successor. Joe Bidenia without mentioning the name.

“We want to thank you Mike Pence and Congress, ”Trump said as a gesture of reconciliation to his vice president, with whom he argued thoroughly at the end of his term.

The election result the controversial Trump further recalled in his speech that he is “the most voting seated president” in U.S. history.

“Thank you and good life, see you soon,” Trump said before boarding the entire family on a presidential plane to Florida with The Village People. YMCA accompanied by a song.

As the machine rises into the air, the speakers ring Frank Sinatran My Way.

Trump is the first U.S. president in 150 years to attend his successor’s inauguration.