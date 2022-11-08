United States | The Republicans already have a glint of victory in their eyes, they’ve even started fighting in New York – These struggles are worth following

According to the polls, the Republicans have a very good chance of getting a majority in the House of Representatives. The fate of the Senate is decided in a few states, and the race is tight.

Today, Tuesday, the so-called midterm elections will be held in the United States, which may shift power in the federal Congress from the Democrats to the Republicans. That would make it significantly more difficult for a Democrat Joe Biden work as president for the next two years.

There may very well be an agonizing wait for Georgia’s senatorial seat to be confirmed, as well as a dispute over Pennsylvania’s vote count. More on these important elections for the upper house of Congress, i.e. the Senate, below.

In this article, the latest information from the pre-election polls, the battles predicted to be decisive, and other excerpts have been collected.

HS will follow the election results counting the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and the coming days, until the power arrangements in the 435-member House of Representatives and the 100-member Senate are clear.

Who wins?

Hundreds according to opinion polls, it seems that the Republicans have a very good chance of gaining a majority in the lower house of Congress, the House of Representatives.

When people are asked in polls at a general level which party they would like to lead Congress, 47.9 percent support the Republicans and 45.4 percent support the Democrats, according to the website Realclearpolitics.

Democrats currently hold a slight 220-212 majority in the House of Representatives, but after the election, Republicans will likely hold at least 230 of the 435 seats.

Since the majority in the House of Representatives is born out of hundreds of sub-contests, there is some chance that the Democrats will surprise and keep their majority. However, according to the election website Fivethirtyeight, the probability of such a surprise is only 18 percent.

Of the Senate there will be a tougher fight. Currently, the balance of power in the Senate is 50-50, but the Democrats hold power in the Senate because in tied votes, the Vice President, a Democrat, who leads the Senate Terrible Harris casts a decisive vote. Out of 100 senators, 35 are elected for a six-year term in these elections.

Polling averages show Republicans about a ten percentage point higher chance of winning the Senate, but many of the decisive individual battles are within the margin of error.

According to the Fivethirtyeight website, since 1998, the final results of individual senatorial elections have thrown an average of 5.4 percentage points behind polls taken in the three weeks before election day. Therefore, both parties have a reason to fight to the end.

The result could still be a landslide victory for the Republicans or a surprise that would result in the Democrats controlling the entire Congress for the next two years as well.

In which states does the game settle?

Although elections are held for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, in many congressional districts the candidate of either party has a completely superior position. There are a total of about a dozen extremely even fights, in addition to which there are forty very tight competitions – and they are all over the United States.

In terms of power relations in the Senate, there are seven important battles. The following creates a quick overview of three of them.

Pennsylvania. The retiring senator is a Democrat. A “celebrity doctor”, a Republican, are competing for the position Mehmet Oz and a Democrat who had a stroke in the spring John Fetterman.

Fetterman had a clear early lead in the polls, but his faltering performances in the fall have raised the question of whether the stroke he suffered last spring will affect his speaking ability too much.

On the other hand, it is possible that he will win the sympathies of the voters. According to the latest measurements, Oz has narrowly edged Fetterman for the first time.

Also causing tension in Pennsylvania is that Republicans — like former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — have begun to question the reliability of Pennsylvania’s elections even before Election Day.

According to CNN, it could take days to count votes in the state because of mail-in votes.

Republican Sen. Herschel Walker campaigned in Hiram, Georgia on Sunday.

Georgia. In Georgia, one of the hottest and tightest battles of the election is underway, where the incumbent Democrats Raphael Warnock and Republicans Herschel Walker.

Even Walker, who called for a complete ban on abortion, has been in the headlines because he is said to have pressured two female friends to terminate their pregnancies.

The pack is messed up by the candidate of the small libertarian party Chase Oliver. In Georgia, the law requires that to win outright in the first round, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote. If not, a second round between the top two will take place on December 6. So it may take weeks for the power relations in the Senate to be resolved.

Nevada. Nevada has lost attention to many other states, but it is where the Republicans have perhaps the best chance to wrest one senator seat from the Democrats.

A sitting senator Catherine Cortez Masto is a middle-of-the-road Democrat who wants to tighten gun laws and supports abortion rights. Challenger Adam Laxalt is a Trump-supporting electoral denialist who wants the exact opposite.

In four other states – Arizona, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Ohio – tight races also involve high passions and the possibility of a Senate majority decision.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan met with people in Aurora, Oregon, in October.

Governors have a lot of power

of the United States in a decentralized system of government, state governors are the major wielders of power. Currently, Republicans hold 28 governorships and Democrats hold 22.

According to polls, in the states of Massachusetts and Maryland, for example, the governor’s job is likely to go from a Republican to a Democrat, while Republicans may grab the governor’s seat in two or three states.

In Oregon, which tends to be liberal, a Republican may become governor for the first time in 40 years. A rare three-woman race is taking place in the state, pitting a Democrat and a Republican against each other, and an independent candidate who used to be a Democrat, enjoying the support of more than ten percent.

In New York, the fight for the position of governor has become tighter than expected. Democrats Kathy Hochul is still led by the Republicans Lee Zeldinbut the gap has narrowed.

The tightening of the situation was indicated by the fact that several leading Democrats, including President Biden, went to campaign in New York on the last weekend before the election.

A group of Catholics protested Saturday’s protest against enshrining abortion as a right in the Michigan state constitution. The rally was held in Westland, Michigan. The matter will be voted on on Tuesday in connection with the by-elections.

Referendums

Ballotpedia website according to 37 states, a total of 132 referendums will be held on Tuesday, in addition to which local referendums will be held in numerous large cities.

A lot of attention is paid to a few referendums related to abortion, because last summer the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion for the entire country. For example, California is voting on whether the right to abortion and birth control will be guaranteed in the state constitution in the future.

Five states will vote on the legalization of marijuana, and seven states will allow voters to have their say on election laws.

The meaning of money

In the midterm elections more money will be spent this year than ever before, totaling about $16.7 billion. That is about a fifth more than in 2018.

According to the website Opensecrets, at the federal level, campaign donations have been made for about 8.9 billion, while a total of about 7.8 billion has been invested in local election campaigns.

The most expensive battle is for Pennsylvania senator. Directly for the candidates or in a roundabout way, Fetterman-Oz will spend more than 340 million dollars.

The following sources have been used in the article: Fiverthirtyeight, Realclearpolitics, Ballotpedia, The Washington Post, The Hill, CNN, Politico.