Stateside the remains of the lost stealth fighter have been found, says Charleston Air Force Base message service in Xi.e. in the former Twitter.

The remains of the plane, worth 80 million dollars, or about 75 million euros, were found in South Carolina, about two hours away from the air base.

The plane disappeared on Sunday after its pilot had used the ejection seat. The Air Force did not specify the reason for using the ejection seat, but described it as an “accident”.

The pilot survived the plane, but no trace of the stealth fighter, which continued its flight, was found. The airbase asked before in X the public’s help in locating the machine.