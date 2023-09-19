Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The remains of the missing F-35 fighter jet have been found

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | The remains of the missing F-35 fighter jet have been found

The plane disappeared on Sunday after its pilot had used the ejection seat.

Stateside the remains of the lost stealth fighter have been found, says Charleston Air Force Base message service in Xi.e. in the former Twitter.

The remains of the plane, worth 80 million dollars, or about 75 million euros, were found in South Carolina, about two hours away from the air base.

The plane disappeared on Sunday after its pilot had used the ejection seat. The Air Force did not specify the reason for using the ejection seat, but described it as an “accident”.

The pilot survived the plane, but no trace of the stealth fighter, which continued its flight, was found. The airbase asked before in X the public’s help in locating the machine.


#United #States #remains #missing #F35 #fighter #jet

See also  What Now | Harry Potter got the series' first transgender character in a video game, but JK Rowling gets some to boycott the game
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump plans to go to support strikers in Detroit on the day of the second primary debate

Trump plans to go to support strikers in Detroit on the day of the second primary debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result