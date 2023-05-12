United States | The regulations that limited immigration will cease to be valid

Tens of thousands of people on the Mexican side are waiting for the situation to change.

Stateside The regulation that significantly restricted the entry of migrants will change early today morning Finnish time.

The president is also affected by the end of the public health emergency declared due to the corona pandemic Donald Trump’s to the regulations restricting immigrants introduced during On the basis of the regulations known as Title 42, immigrants have been prevented from entering the country at the southern border of the United States citing corona safety.

Since 2020, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been prevented from entering the country under the guise of the regulations. The Republicans, in particular, have predicted that the situation on the US-Mexico border will quickly change for the worse when the regulation ceases to be valid.

United States has sent another thousand additional soldiers and thousands of police to the border to ensure security. In any case, the authorities have stressed every now and then that the border is not opening for undocumented migrants either.

Tens of thousands of people are waiting outside border crossings for Title 42 to expire.