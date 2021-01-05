He is a president clinging to power almost sickly. Donald Trump contacted the main polling official in the state of Georgia, a state he lost, on Saturday, January 2, to ask him to find 11,780 ballots in his name. “Listen, what I’m asking is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes“, he launches to Brad Raffensperger, between threat and sycophancy. He demands a third count, and lists alleged frauds, as he has been doing for several weeks:”Do you think any ballots were destroyed in Fulton County? Because that’s what the rumor says“, he adds.

Embarrassed but firm, the elected Republican repeats that there is no fraud. “Tell me Brad, what are we going to do? We won this election, it’s not fair to steal it from us“Replies Donald Trump in a final impetus. Such pressure from a president on an elected official is unheard of. Not ready to let go of power, he calls for his support for a demonstration in Washington on Wednesday, the day the Congress should validate the results of this presidential election.

