United States | The recording reveals that Trump pressured Michigan officials about the election result

Trump personally pressured two members of the Republican Party not to accept the 2020 presidential election results, the US newspaper says.

22.12. 22:11

American magazine Published by The Detroit News on Thursday, contents from the recording, in which Donald Trump calling Michigan state for two local officials in 2020.

Trump personally pressured two members of the Republican Party Monica Palmeria and William Hartmann not to accept the 2020 presidential election result, the US newspaper says.

“We have to fight for our country,” Trump said during the call.

“We cannot let these people take our land away from us,” he continued.

Trump is suspected of trying to turn the state's election result in his favor in the 2020 presidential election. Several charges related to election interference are already pending against him.

Earlier it was already known that Trump had called the authorities to pressure them. According to The Detroit News, it is now known for the first time exactly what Trump said.

According to the newspaper, a Republican influencer also participated in the call Ronna McDaniel.

“If you can go home today, don't sign it…. We'll get you lawyers,” McDaniel told officials during the call.

“We'll take care of it,” Trump added after McDaniel.

Palmer and Hartmann later tried to reverse the confirmation of the election result, but were unsuccessful.

Trump called officials two weeks after the election. He lost the election in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan recordings fit Trump's already familiar ways of pressuring state officials to interfere in the 2020 election results, ythe US media CNN wrote on Friday.