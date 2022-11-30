United States | The rate of increase in interest rates is slowing down, the governor of the central bank hints – Shares are getting more expensive

According to Jerome Powell’s speeches, the pace of raising interest rates may slow down, but is still not close to the central bank’s goals.

of the United States the governor of the central bank Jerome Powell Wednesday’s statements have given the market reason to assume that the rise in interest rates would begin to slow down.

The central bank has sharply raised its key interest rates to fight wildly galloping inflation. At the November meeting, the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, raised the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points.

The goal is to reach an inflation rate of two percent. In October, the pace was 7.7 percent and in September 8.2 percent.

According to Powell, the central bank could slow down its pace of raising interest rates “as early as December”. In the same breath, he stated that curbing inflation is still a process that requires hard work. According to Powell, there are still open questions in the situation, such as the level to which interest rates must eventually rise and how long the increases must continue.

“It makes sense to moderate our pace of raising interest rates as we approach the level that is sufficient to slow down the rate of inflation. Curbing the rate of withdrawals may be timed right at the December meeting,” Powell said at an event held by the think tank Brookings Institution in Washington.

Indeed, in the United States, inflation slowed down more than expected in October, which caused the market to go wild and stocks to temporarily rise sharply. Powell’s interest rate comments gave impetus to the stock market rise on Wednesday as well.

Powell stressed on Wednesday that it is more important than individual interest rate increases to think about the level to which interest rates must be raised in general and how long monetary policy must be kept tight in order to control inflation.

“We will continue on the same path until our work is done,” Powell said, adding that inflation has not yet seen enough of a slowdown.

“Although there are some promising signs, we still have a long way to go to restore price stability.”

The central bank is expected to raise its key interest rates by 0.5 percentage points on 13-14. in its December meeting. According to market expectations, the central bank would start lowering interest rates as early as next year when the economy freezes.