Wednesday, October 4, 2023
United States | The race for McCarthy’s successor began, with two candidates running

October 4, 2023
in World Europe
Kevin McCarthy was voted out as Speaker on Tuesday local time. It was the first time in the United States that a speaker has been forced to resign.

Stateside the race for the position of the speaker of the house of representatives started on wednesday the majority leader of the house of representatives Steve Scalise and a member of the House of Representatives by Jim Jordan after applying for the position. Among other things, the news channel reported on the candidacy of Republican politicians CNN.

Jim Jordan at the Capitol on Wednesday. Picture: Drew Angerer/AFP

Republican Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the Speaker’s seat on Tuesday local time. It was the first time in the United States that a speaker has been forced to resign.

President Joe Biden has urged the House of Representatives to elect a new speaker on a fast schedule.

