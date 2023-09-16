United States | The prosecutor wants to prevent Trump from naming the parties to his lawsuit

Trump’s comments are feared to threaten the impartiality of the trial.

Stateside the prosecutor has requested the right to detain the country’s former president Donald Trump’s the right to comment in the case where Trump is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutor Jack Smith’s according to Trump’s repeated attacks on, among other things, the judge in the case, can affect the attitudes of the jury and also the statements of the witnesses.

According to the prosecutor, Trump’s comments have already led to threats against both the judiciary and the prosecutors.

Smith wants Trump to be prohibited from making disparaging or threatening statements about anyone involved in the case. In addition, the prosecutor demands that Trump be prohibited from giving any kind of statements about any of the witnesses in the case.

Trump has, among other things, called Smith himself “insane” and the judge of the case Tanya Chutkania as a “swindler” and a “Trump hater”.

He also shared a message on social media in which he threatened to “come after all those who come after him”.

Chutkan has ordered the hearing of the case to begin on March 4 next year.

It is just a day before the so-called Super Tuesday, when more than ten states in the United States vote for the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump is currently a suspect in a total of four different lawsuits, two of which have been brought by Smith. In two other cases, charges have been brought by prosecutors in the states of New York and Georgia.