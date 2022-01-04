United States The prosecutor dismissed sexual crime charges against the former governor of New York

According to the prosecutor, the prosecution cannot be prosecuted because the evidence in the case is not strong enough. Andrew Cuomon was due to be heard in court on Friday because of the incident.

Stateside In New York, a prosecutor on Tuesday decided not to prosecute a former state governor for sexual offense Andrew Cuomoa against. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, report the matter.

The prosecutor said he believed Cuomo’s allegation of harassment to be credible. However, according to the prosecutor, the prosecution cannot be prosecuted because the evidence in the case is not strong enough.

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply shocked by the allegations made,” the Albany County Prosecutor made the decision. David Soares said in a statement on Tuesday.

“There is no place for such behavior in the administration or in any workplace.”

Cuomo was due to be heard in court on Friday because of the case.

Ten Cuomo, who served as governor of New York for a year resigned in August, when a state investigation found she had sexually harassed 11 women. Most of the women were New York State workers.

In the course of the investigation, Cuomo’s former assistant said she had her breasts in the governor’s official residence in Albany.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

The Albany County Sheriff filed a criminal case in October for a former assistant. Now, however, the prosecutor said Tuesday that the prosecution is not progressing.

That case was one of the most prominently publicized allegations of harassment against Cuomo, which eventually led to his resignation.

At issue is already the third indictment against Cuomo within a few weeks, which has been dismissed by the county prosecutor.

The New York Times According to Albany, the decision of the Albany District Attorney will result in an explosive incident determined not only by the high level of publicity it received but also by the errors in the processing process.

According to the assistant’s report, the sheriff who initiated the investigation and reported the crime described the evidence gathered against Cuomo as “very stable”.

However, the prosecutor did not consider the evidence presented to be sufficient.

“While many have opinions about allegations against the former governor, Albany County Police are the only body with the burden of proving the crime undeniably in the case,” Soares said.

“Although we considered the notifier to be cooperative and credible, after reviewing all the available evidence, we concluded that the conditions of the trial were not met.”