United States The program of Trump’s controversial visit to Kenoshan does not include meeting the family of a man shot in the back

The president, who has taken law and order as a central campaign theme, intends to meet with the police on his controversial visit. The state governor has asked Trump to skip his visit.

The United States presidential Donald Trumpin this information is not scheduled to meet the family of a man shot in the back by police during a visit to Kenoshan, the White House said Monday local time.

Police fired blackheads about a week ago in Kenosha Jacob Blakea on his back several times. Blake survived, but he is paralyzed.

In addition, at least two people have died in the large-scale demonstrations that followed.

Trumpin to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, local time, although the state’s Democratic governor, among others, Tony Evers has asked him to skip his visit.

“I am concerned that your presence would only hinder our recovery process. I am concerned that your presence only delay the jakolinjojemme winning and going forward together, “Evers wrote CNN’s by.

Read more: The Governor of Wisconsin urges Trump to skip his visit to Kenoshan

News media Axiosin according to Evers also said a possible visit by the president would require resources that would be much needed elsewhere.

White House has still stuck to the plan and said many Kenoshas hoped for the president to come to town.

Trump’s press manager Kayleigh McEnanyn according to the president, according to current plans, to get acquainted with the damage caused by the unrest and meet with the police. In addition, he is likely to meet with local business owners.

News channel ABC News according to the White House has also tried to get in touch with the Blake family. However, according to McEnany, the administration has not yet made contact with the man’s loved ones.

The uncle of a paralyzed man Justin Blake said in an ABC interview on Sunday that the family has no particular desire to interact with Trump.

“We believe he incited this violence,” Justin Blake said in an interview.

According to ABC, Trump did not comment on Blake’s shooting for the first time until Friday last week, several days after the act.

ABC’s according to Trump justified the visit plan by sticking to a press conference on Monday local time. According to Trump, his administration did a “good job” in Kenosha and he needs to meet people who were on the ground.

Trump was asked if he believed his presence would increase violence or exacerbate tensions. The President did not experience this, but instead estimates that his visit will increase enthusiasm. Trump said his visit could also increase the love and respect felt for the United States.

“And that’s why I go because they did a fantastic job,” he added, according to ABC.

Governor Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin last Tuesday and announced that the National Guard presence would be increased. Prior to that, protests had vandalized local businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire, says Politico.

The day after the governor’s declaration, Trump tweeted that he would send more federal troops to Kenosha. According to Politico, Trump has since taken credit for the development, which the administration describes as reducing the city’s illegality.

The protests that began last week in Kenosha are a continuation of the anti-racism movement in the United States that began in May.

Trump has acknowledged the waves of protests mainly as criminal looting and violence. To counter this alleged robbery, he has painted a picture of himself as a police defender against anarchy.