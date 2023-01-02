USA is the main destination of Colombian migrants. A report revealed in 2021 by the Pew Research Center indicated that the Colombian population living in the North American country is 1,400,000 people, and that from 2010 to 2021 this figure has increased by 46 percent.

In addition, Colombia is the fifth country from which the most have migrated to the United States In recent years, and despite the difficult economic situation facing the world’s leading power, this place continues to be the ideal destination for thousands of Latin Americans seeking a better life.

Now, faced with this situation of instability and inflation, and in times when there is talk of an economic recession in the largest economy in the world, what are those Professions what would they look like Less affected in tough economic times? Here we tell you.

The data company Payscale revealed a report in which it indicates which are these professions, which, due to their importance, would not be affected in the event of an economic recession. In addition, they are professions that after the pandemic have had an increase in wages.

The professions with more opportunities

Waiters: Although this job suffered a severe blow during the covid-19 era due to the massive layoffs during the isolation period, after the reduction of sanitary measures and the restoration of commercial premises, the salaries of waiters have increased by up to 30 percent, indicating that this work in the United States can reach a salary of $19,000 per year.

Private Bankers: The economic panic in the United States has increased the demand for advice on what to do with money, which is why private money managers have been on the rise. It is estimated that those who dedicate themselves to this achieve annual earnings of 93,000 dollars, this means that they generate approximately 37 million Colombian pesos per month.

Sales consultant: Just like the previous profession, the economic panic has made companies look for people who can maintain the viability of the markets and maintain economic stability. These people, who are playing a fundamental role for the US economy, have annual salaries of $56,800 on average and in recent years have increased by 18 percent.

Other works for which an encouraging panorama is projected are media directors, police dispatcher, microbiologists, marketing and business development directorsas well as workers fire and ambulance.

Colombia is the seventh largest Hispanic population in the United States, with the majority concentrated in Florida (31%) and New York (14%). According to data from the Pew Research Center, 33 percent of them have a college degree and estimate that the median income is between $25,000 and $26,000.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

