United States | The president’s son, Hunter Biden, is accused of gun crimes

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is accused of violating three gun laws.

A special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland David Weiss filed the charge in the district court on Thursday.

According to Garland, Weiss had requested the title of special prosecutor in order to investigate Hunter Biden’s criminal charges more broadly. The White House did not comment on the appointment of Weiss as special counsel.

Hunter Biden53, of possible indictment was announced in late July after a deal between Biden and prosecutors unexpectedly collapsed.

Before that, it was assumed that Hunter Biden would avoid trial if he pleaded guilty to two tax crimes and avoided prosecution in exchange for concealing his substance abuse problem when he acquired a handgun in 2018.

Weiss previously said, that criminal charges will probably be filed against Hunter Biden during September.

Presidential Republican opponents have accused Joe Biden of using his political position to help his son. President Biden has denied the allegations.

CNN reported in early August that federal prosecutors have been investigating Hunter Biden’s possible crimes for five years.