United States | The president of Harvard University is resigning

Claudine Gay had been the rector of the top university for just over half a year.

Harvard university rector Claudine Gay resigns after only six months and two days. The university's student magazine was the first to report about it The Harvard Crimson and subsequently by several US media outlets.

“I did not come to this decision easily. Indeed, this is indescribably difficult, as I have looked forward to working with you to further the commitment to academic excellence that has driven this great university forward for centuries,” Gay said in a letter to the university community.

Gay is the first black president and the second female president in Harvard history. According to the AFP news agency, Gay said on Tuesday that both the threats he received and “racial hatred” contributed to the separation.

In the background are several accusations of plagiarism, as well as criticism of Gayhy for not having reacted appropriately to the terrorist organization Hamas's attack on Israel in October.

Accusations of plagiarism have been spread especially by the conservative publication The Washington Free Beacon.

The New York Times (NYT) by with the new accusations that came out on Tuesday, Gay has already been accused of around 40 different cases of plagiarism. The accusations apparently come from the same party.

According to NYT, Harvard University said in December that based on an inspection it commissioned, some “imprinted language” was used in Gay's studies, but it was not considered inappropriate for the study.

Gay asked in early December Sorry that he did not more clearly condemn anti-Semitism when he was heard by the US Congress.

He was heard by Congress, as 74 members of Congress demanded he and two other top universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), resigned after a House Education Committee hearing.

The purpose of the consultation was to find out how anti-Jewish attitudes have been addressed at universities.

In the hearing, all three principals answered the question of whether the hallmarks of bullying or harassment are met if the genocide of the Jews is called for.

In particular, according to many Jewish current and former students and donors, anti-Semitism should have been condemned more strongly.

of Penn University principal Elizabeth Magill resigned from his position after the hearing, precisely in connection with the condemnation of anti-Semitism.

NYT's by the rector of MIT who participated in the hearing Sally Kornbluth has not received nearly as much criticism after the hearing as Gay and Magill.