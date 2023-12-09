United States | The president of Harvard apologized for his statement related to anti-Semitism

More than 70 members of Congress called for the resignation of three top university presidents after a congressional hearing.

Harvard university rector Claudine Gay apologized for not being more forthright in his condemnation of anti-Semitism during a congressional hearing earlier this week.

“Violence against our Jewish community — threats against Jewish students — has no place at Harvard,” Gay told Harvard’s student newspaper In an interview with The Crimson on Friday.

The presidents of top US universities Harvard, Penn and MIT have been the subject of harsh criticism this week.

More than 70 members of Congress called for their resignation after a House Education Committee hearing.

The purpose of the consultation was to find out how anti-Jewish attitudes have been addressed at universities.

From the principals was asked in a congressional hearing whether they meet the hallmarks of bullying or harassment if calling for the genocide of the Jews.

All three principals answered the question in many ways.

In his response, Gay stated that the genocide claim must be put into context before one can know whether it is bullying or harassment of Jewish students.

The New York Times wrote after the hearing that the principals tried to artfully fulfill the demands of freedom of speech and jurisprudence in their answers, and supporters of academic freedom considered the answers legally correct.

Many Jewish students, alumni and donors were of the opinion that, in the current political situation, anti-Semitism should have been condemned more strongly, The New York Times wrote.

Gay stated to the student magazine that he regrets the words he used in the hearing, which have “reinforced anxiety and pain”.

According to Gay, his intention was to highlight the actions that have been taken to combat anti-Semitism.

Principal of Penn Elizabeth Magill published a video statement on Wednesday in which he apologized for his performance.

The attitude towards the parties in the Gaza war has heated up emotions in US universities.

At Harvard, more than 30 student organizations published a joint statement immediately after the attack by Hamas, in which the reason for the violence was shifted exclusively to Israel.

The United States has traditionally been a very solid supporter of Israel, but the current war has caused especially the attitudes of students and young people to turn to the Palestinian side.