A bankruptcy that suits the NRA well. The powerful American arms lobby announced on Friday January 15 that it had opened a so-called “chapter 11” in a Texas bankruptcy court, to freeze legal proceedings against him in New York State. In the United States, going under Chapter 11 results in the stay of proceedings and prevents creditors from taking action to obtain payment of their claims.

This move is part of a restructuring plan of the National Rifle Association, aimed at transplanting the influential conservative group in Texas, where the carrying of weapons is freer. “This plan can be summed up very simply: we ditch New York”, explained the leader of the lobby, Wayne LaPierre, in a letter to his members. “No major changes in operations and in personnel are planned, he continued. The NRA is not bankrupt, does not shut down and is not insolvent. “

Thanks to this procedure, the influence group intends to ensure its future “free from the toxic political environment of New York”, Wayne LaPierre added. The justice of this democratic state began in August proceedings against the NRA, its leader and three other senior officials, accused of having used the contributions of their members as “their own piggy bank” to the point of having made the organization almost insolvent. The New York attorney general denied any political motivation, while acknowledging that this complaint could lead to the lobby’s dissolution. “The financial status declared by the NRA has finally joined its moral state: bankrupt, she commented after the announcement of the restructuring plan. We will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to evade its responsibilities. “