United States The political battle for the successor to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg began immediately, with repercussions for generations to come.

If Republican ranks stay together, Democrats will have no way to prevent Trump’s candidate from being elected Supreme Court judge.

The United States the already fierce presidential election received a dramatic further spiral when the Liberal Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday.

The period of mourning is coming short, as the tearing political battle for Ginsburg’s successor election began immediately. The duration of a political storm is no more than months, but its consequences can reach a generation.

The Supreme Court has a lot of power in the U.S. system. There are nine judges and their appointments are for life.

Before Ginsburg’s death, the Conservatives had five members in court and the Liberals four. If the president Donald Trump gets its name, the power ratios become 6–3.

The situation of judges is already hotly speculated in the US media. The sources for this article are The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Politico and Fox News.

What now then what happens?

The basic premise is that if Republican ranks remain united, they can elect a judge of their choice to the Supreme Court. Democrats have no chance of blocking or holding back the appointment.

Schedules are dictated by the election calendar. Presidential and congressional elections will be held on November 3rd. Congress has two chambers, a House of Representatives and a Senate. Of these, the Senate plays a key role in the appointment of judges.

Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President, but the appointment must be confirmed by a simple majority of the Senate.

The Senate has 100 members. Of these, 35 will be re-elected or re-elected in the November election.

Currently, Republicans have 53 representatives in the Senate, or a majority.

Although the election is only 45 days, the schedule is not an obstacle for Republicans. Although the appointment processes for Supreme Court judges have taken an average of 70 days, they have been carried out much more quickly.

The fastest appointment process is from 1975, when the judge Paul Stevens received Senate approval only 19 days after the president Gerald Ford had appointed him.

Even election day is not an absolute deadline for Republicans.

Even if Trump lost the presidential election and Republicans lost their majority in the Senate, Republicans would still have at least two more months to make their choice of judge. Politically, this would be extremely controversial, because then the will of the election winners, the majority of the people, would be ignored quite openly.

Trump’s sequel or his rival Joe Biden the first term of office shall begin on January 20, 2021.

However, the critical deadline for the appointment of a judge is earlier if Republicans lose their majority in the Senate. The new Senate will take office on January 3rd.

Technically thus, nothing prevents Trump and the Republican senators from getting a new conservative judge in the Supreme Court.

Politically, the appointment is more complicated.

Democrats claim that elections are so close. In other words, one should first hear the voice of the people and appoint a judge accordingly.

This is a precedent for 2016. At the time, the president was a Democrat Barack Obama, but there was a Republican majority in the Senate. Republicans refused to confirm Obama’s appointment as a judge, citing just the election year.

The Republican procrastination tactic succeeded, and Obama’s successor, Trump, was able to appoint a Conservative Neil Gorsuchin to the Supreme Court.

Now Republicans the mind has changed. The Senate has the same Republican leader as in 2016, Mitch McConnell, but now he has announced that he is in a hurry to confirm the appointment of a judge.

Democrats accuse McConnell of hypocrisy and jacketing. McConnell justifies the change of mind on the grounds that now – unlike in 2016 – the president and the majority of the Senate are from the same party.

The only hope for Democrats is that at least four Republican senators decide to live off the line because of the proximity of the election. Impossible it is not, but unlikely.

Next in any case, the concrete transfer will be made by President Trump. He is expected to be a judge in the near future.

Supreme Court judges are also important to Trump for the election campaign. Ginsburg’s successor would already be Trump’s third appointment. In addition to Gorsuch, he has appointed a Conservative Brett Kavanaughin.

Trump already has a list of potential candidates. Top names are considered Amy Coney Barrettia, Thomas M. Hardimania and William H. Pryoria.