United States | The police suspect that the swindler tried to sell Elvis’ homestead

United States|The 53-year-old woman is suspected of trying to sell the farm using forged documents.

A singing legend Elvis Presley An arrest has been made in the scam related to the Graceland facility, says, among other things The New York Times.

A woman from Missouri has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, the aim of which was to sell Graceland, which was Elvis’ home and is now an attraction.

Elvis’ granddaughter, actress Riley Keough filed a lawsuit in May against a suspected cheater.

Federal the police arrested a 53-year-old woman on Friday, August 16. The woman is suspected of planning a scam that would have forced Graceland, located in Memphis, Tennessee, into a forced auction.

The woman had forged documents, according to which Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley (1968–2023) would have put Graceland up as collateral for a loan he defaulted on before his death.

Thus, the woman who appeared in the e-mail under the name of a company called Naussany Investments threatened to put the property up for auction, the Ministry of Justice says.

The auction was supposed to take place in May, but a judge in Tennessee blocked the sale due to the necessary additional investigations. When the matter was discussed in court, no one showed up to represent the Naussany Investments company.

A scam attempt is suspected to have started in July 2023, about half a year after Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

Graceland is a mansion area that Elvis Presley bought as his home in 1957. Elvis, who died in 1977, Lisa Marie, who died in 2023, and Lisa Marie’s son, who died in 2020, are buried in the family grave on the grounds of the estate Benjamin Keough.

Part of Graceland’s main building serves as a museum. Status of the website according to more than 600,000 tourists visit it every year.