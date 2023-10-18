United States | The police shot a man who sat innocently in prison for 16 years

Leonard Allen Cure was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 and was acquitted in 2020.

of the United States On Monday, the police in Georgia shot a man who had been in prison for more than 16 years due to a wrongful conviction, the news included BBC and CBC.

Leonard Allen Cure was sentenced to life in Florida for armed robbery and aggravated assault in 2004. He was released from prison in April 2020 and charged later that year.

According to experts, there were problems in Cure’s case from the beginning, and the original verdict did not take into account, for example, the alibi that Cure had been approximately 4.8 kilometers from the crime scene at the time of the robbery.

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis approved a compensation claim in June 2023, with which Cure received a good 770,000 euros ($817,000) in compensation for the 16 years he had to spend in prison while innocent.

Cure received her check in August.

Joy however, the compensation was short-lived, as Cure died on Monday at the hands of the Georgia police.

A Camden County sheriff’s deputy had stopped Cure while driving near the Georgia-Florida border. The reason for the stop is not clear.

Cure had gotten out of the car at the deputy sheriff’s command, but refused to comply with further instructions when he heard he was under arrest.

The deputy sheriff had used a remote stun on Cure, after which he had attacked the police. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a sheriff’s deputy tried to subdue Cure with a baton, then fatally shot him.

First aid tried to save the man’s life, but he died from his injuries.

Cure the executive director of the organization represented in the release case Seth Miller told CBS that the man’s family has not had it easy in recent decades.

“I can only imagine how it feels to know your son is innocent and still have to watch him get sentenced to life. Then when he’s acquitted, you hear he’s been shot to death.”

Cure was 53 years old when he died.