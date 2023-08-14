United States | The police raided the office of a small local newspaper in the United States

The police also searched the home of the owner of the newspaper and the home of a member of the city council.

Strong in the United States, known for its freedom of speech and press, a rare police raid has been carried out on a newspaper office.

The raid in the small town of Marion in the state of Kansas on Friday tells, among other things New York Times.

The police reportedly took the editors’ computers and phones with them from the delivery of the Marion County Record newspaper.

The police also searched the home of the owner of the newspaper and the home of a member of the city council. The investigation is related to a document obtained by the newspaper.

The raid was also previously reported by non-profit local media Kansas Reflector. Belonging to the owners of the Marion County Record Eric Meyer tells Reflector that the raid sent a clear message:

“Keep your nose out of our business or we’ll trample you.”

The local paper tells the 98-year-old mother of one of the owners, Eric Meyer by Joan Meyer died soon after the house was searched. According to the newspaper, the stress caused by the raid seems to be related to the death of Meyer, who is healthy for his age.

It is said that Meyer collapsed and died at home on the Saturday following the house search.

About The family-owned Marion County Record, operating in the small town of Marion with a population of 2,000, is known as an operator larger than its size.

With a circulation of around 4,000 copies, the magazine has raised eyebrows among local politicians and business leaders with its aggressive investigative journalism.

The current raid is related to an official document obtained from a confidential source, which concerned a local restaurateur. The editor of the newspaper had confirmed the authenticity of the document, but no newspaper story was made based on it.

The police defend the search of the newspaper’s editorial office to the New York Times.

“I believe that when the whole story is public, the reputation of the now-questioned justice system will be cleared,” the Marion police chief tells NYT by email Gideon Codywho did not comment further on the content of the investigation.

Last In recent years, US local newspapers have experienced more pressure than before from the decision-makers in their regions, reports the New York Times.

For example, in Delaware County in the state of New York, a politician who was dissatisfied with the local newspaper’s coverage canceled the contract with the newspaper for local announcements.

Legally published local advertisements in newspapers are a significant source of income for struggling local newspapers in the United States.