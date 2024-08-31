United States | The police arrested an intruder at a Trump campaign event

United States|“Is there anywhere else as much fun as at Trump’s campaign event,” Trump commented on the scene.

Man invaded the area of ​​media representatives Donald Trump at a campaign event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday, reports the news agency AP. The police subdued the intruder with a remote alarm.

The incident happened just moments after Trump had criticized major media outlets for the way he was treated in the media.

Posted by a CBS reporter on the messaging service X the video based on this, the man got over the fence surrounding the media area and tried to advance to the podium, which had journalists and television cameras.

Security guards and the police caught the man before he got to the podium. The crowd cheered when the police took the man away. Trump commented on what happened by asking “is there anywhere else as much fun as at Trump’s campaign event”.

So far it is not known what the man’s motive was or if he is a Trump supporter. At Trump’s campaign events, media activities are often criticized.

Shortly after the incident, the police also arrested another man from the audience. According to AP, it is not known whether the cases are related.

Security measures at Trump’s campaign events have been tightened since what happened in July shooting after. One of the bullets pierced Trump’s ear at the time.