Sunday, August 4, 2024
United States | The pilot was arrested from the cockpit at an airport in Texas

August 4, 2024
World Europe
At the Houston airport, a pilot was arrested from the cockpit of a passenger plane, reports the US media CBS News.

According to CBS, police were waiting at the gate for the flight to arrive and searched for the handcuffed pilot after the passengers had disembarked. According to CBS, the pilot is suspected of a crime related to domestic violence.

Frontier Airlines told CBS that the incident happened before Flight 3915 took off from Houston to Dallas. The flight had to be canceled after the pilot was arrested because the company could not provide a replacement pilot fast enough.

Frontier known as a budget airline. It was Statista statistical service according to the 9th largest airline in the United States last year, measured by the number of passengers.

The company operates their own websites including about 120 destinations with more than a hundred Airbus aircraft.

