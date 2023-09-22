United States | The pilot of the missing F-35 fighter jet landed in the yard of a residential building, followed by a strange emergency call

“He used the ejection seat and landed in my backyard, and we were trying to figure out if we could get an ambulance here,” the homeowner told 911.

Stateside A bizarre 911 call made by a South Carolina homeowner after a Marine Corps F-35 fighter pilot parachuted into his backyard has been released.

“I guess we have a pilot in this house. He used the ejection seat and landed in my backyard and we were trying to figure out if we could get an ambulance here,” the homeowner told 911.

“Excuse me, so what happened?” answered the confused employee of the emergency center who was on duty at the weekend.

The pilot landed safely in a residential area in North Charleston last Sunday. The pilot finally got on the phone himself.

“I am a pilot of a military aircraft and I used an ejection seat, that is, I just landed with a parachute. Can you send an ambulance?” the pilot told 911.

The pilot also inquired whether the emergency center had received news about the plane that had fallen to the ground.

“Such haven’t been seen,” answered the duty officer.

Strangely the incident was also made by the fact that the plane continued to fly in “zombie mode” without its pilot, as a result of which the US authorities lost the plane worth 80 million dollars for days.

The wreckage of the fighter was eventually found in Williamsburg County within the same state. The plane was destroyed when it hit the ground after flying about 100 kilometers north of the location where the pilot had used his ejection seat.

The authorities had asked the public for tips to locate the remains of the plane.