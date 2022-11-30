United States | The pictures reveal what the eruption of the world’s largest volcano looks like – a rare situation in Hawaii

The Mauna Loa volcano, which started erupting on Sunday, is sending lava to heights in Hawaii.

In Hawaii The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, which started on Sunday, has continued throughout the beginning of the week. The volcano is currently throwing lava jets several tens of meters high and several meters wide into the air, and lava has started to flow down the slope from its side.

The volcano’s largest lava flow is CNN’s currently more than seven kilometers away from the nearest highway.

According to the local authorities, the eruption does not pose an immediate danger to the residents of the surrounding area. However, part of the highway is closed, and you may not park along it. According to the authorities, the parked cars will be towed away.

The eruption of Mauna Loa on Wednesday photographed from the air.

According to CNN, the lava showers are up to several tens of meters high.

Now the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa is the first time the world’s largest volcano has erupted in nearly 40 years. In addition to that, there is also another eruption going on in Hawaii, as the nearby Kilauea mountain has been erupting since last year.

“This is a rare situation that we have two eruptions going on at the same time,” Hawaii Volcanoes National Park representative Jessica Ferracane comment for CBS.

According to CNN, the authorities assure that it is still safe to visit the eponymous island of Hawaii. Governor David Igen according to the Mauna Loa eruption is currently high on the mountain and the area is quite isolated.

– We encourage everyone who has planned to come to the island to continue with their plans, Ige commented to CNN.

However, according to Ige, tourists can cause dangerous situations if they stop on the highway to watch the volcanic eruption. He says that the authorities are mainly concerned about traffic.

Volcanic gases released in an eruption can sink down the slopes of the mountain and spread to nearby areas. Health officials in Hawaii have warned people about volcanic smoke and ash. In addition, the amount of sulfur dioxide in the air may increase in some parts of the island.

The gases and ash released from the volcano can cause symptoms, especially for children, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases. According to CNN, authorities are urging those belonging to these groups to reduce outdoor activities and close the doors and windows of their homes.

The eruption of the volcano can be seen from afar.

Mauna Loa is a 4169 meter high volcano that last erupted in 1984. The mountain has erupted a total of 33 times during its history.