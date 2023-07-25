Tuesday, July 25, 2023
July 25, 2023
in World Europe
United States | The personal chef of Barack Obama’s family was found drowned near the ex-president’s summer residence

The body of 45-year-old Tafari Campbell was found Monday in Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard.

of the United States A kayaker who went missing in Massachusetts on Sunday has been found dead and the ex-president has been identified Barack Obama’s as the family chef, reports such as Reuters and The New York Times.

45 year old by Tafari Campbell a body was found Monday in Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard. Before that, the rescue workers had been searching the lake for two days for the paddler, who the eyewitnesses had seen sinking below the surface.

Campbell had worked as a chef for the Obama family after Barack Obama finished his second US presidential term in 2016. Before that, he was the head of the White House kitchen. as sous chef i.e. second highest chef, the media say.

The Obama family’s summer residence is located on Martha’s Vineyard. However, the Obamas were not there when Campbell died, state police said.

Barack Obama and his spouse Michelle Obama released a joint statement after Campbell’s death came to light.

“Tafari was a beloved member of our family. (–) We got to know him as a warm, funny and exceptional person who made our lives brighter”, they stated in their statement.

