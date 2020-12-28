The hunt is over. The man suspected of having triggered the explosion that devastated part of the historic center of Nashville, in Tennesse on Christmas Day, was identified by authorities on Sunday, December 27. The latter claimed he died in the blast.

“We have come to the conclusion that the individual named Anthony Warner is the perpetrator of the explosion. He was present when the bomb was set off and he perished in the blast.“, said federal prosecutor Don Cochran at a press conference.

For his part, FBI special agent responsible for the investigation, Doug Korneski, said he “there is no indication of the involvement of other people”, while adding that several leads were still being investigated.

The authorities present at the press conference clarified that Anthony Warner was not known to their services. DNA analysis of tissue from human remains found at the blast site identified Anthony Warner, said David Roush, head of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

The police immediately considered that it was a “intentional act” but investigators are still trying to identify the motive.