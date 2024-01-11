Friday, January 12, 2024
United States | The Pentagon's practices are blamed for the Minister of Defense's shocking hospital trip

January 11, 2024
United States | The Pentagon's practices are blamed for the Minister of Defense's shocking hospital trip

of the United States the inspector general of the Ministry of Defense initiates the investigation by the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin's because of a trip to the hospital that caused an uproar, the ministry says in the statement.

The review assesses whether the ministry's practices are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and effective delegation of authority if top management is unavailable due to health problems or other reasons.

Austin was hospitalized on Monday of last week, but the ministry did not tell about it until several days later. The minister has been treated in hospital for complications related to prostate cancer.

