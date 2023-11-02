United States | The Pentagon opened an online form for reporting UFO sightings

The form is not yet available to the entire public, although one is promised to open later.

of the United States The Ministry of Defense has opened an online form, through which you can report your observations of unidentified flying objects, or in practice UFOs. The issue was reported by, among others, a British newspaper The Guardian and a US one focused on political news Politico.

The form is intended only for current or former federal employees or persons with direct knowledge of US programs or activities related to unidentified atmospheric phenomena since 1945.

The US space agency Nasa and the country’s administration have started to talk about unidentified atmospheric phenomena instead of UFOs (unidentified aerial phenomenon), for which an abbreviation is used uap HS uses the more familiar word ufo in this news than uap.

The corresponding form will soon be opened to the public as well, the authorities say.

United States would open the Aaron, or Unusual Phenomena Research Office (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) web pages with the purpose of sharing open information about UFOs, reported the US media CNN in September.

The goal is to make the investigation of UFOs more transparent than before. The UFO sightings sent via the website are part of NASA’s decision to increase UFO-related research.

Aaron’s manager by Sean Kirkpatrick UFO sightings are treated confidentially. In addition, information is sought on possible secret programs.

“This reporting mechanism is for people who believe they have first-hand information about secret programs that the administration might have hidden,” Kirkpatrick said.

On the form be warned that intentionally sharing false information is prohibited under threat of fine or imprisonment.

Legislators and UFO enthusiasts have criticized the slow action in establishing the promised reporting channel.

Nasa has promised to establish a global network of citizens to observe the sky and help the investigation of UFOs.

“We understand that members of the public are also interested in reporting uap sightings through Aaron,” says Kirkpatrick.

“We are investigating how the public could participate in the third phase through a secure reporting mechanism.”