United States The Pentagon has found nothing to confirm rumors of Russian munitions being brought to the Finnish border

The United States On Tuesday, the Pentagon of the Ministry of Defense commented on allegations spread on social media about the transfer of Russian equipment near the Finnish border. According to the Pentagon, nothing has been observed on the Finnish border that would support rumors that Russian munitions had been brought to the border.

The matter was reported by the Pentagon’s press secretary John Kirby.

Information has been circulated on social media that Russian weapons were moving near the city of Vyborg. The allegations have also become news in the world.

National Defense College Director of the Department of Martial Arts, Colonel Petteri Kajanmaa stated to Ilta-Sanomat on Tuesday that a video posted on Twitter’s messaging service shows the Russian Bastion K-300P anti-aircraft missile system, but the video’s photographer, location and timing have not been confirmed.

Kajanmaa also said that there is no certainty when the video was made and whether it was staged.

According to Colonel, it is possible that the video would be related to an attempt to influence, which would try to create the impression that Russia was currently moving some of its troops in the vicinity of Finland.

Kajanmaa emphasized that there had been no indication that there had been any changes in the movement of Russian equipment near the eastern border. “Finland’s eastern border is very calm at the moment, and nothing extraordinary has happened there,” Kajanmaa said.

Kajanmaa later said on Twitter that the video, which had spread on social media, had apparently been filmed at the Tienhaara intersection west of Vyborg in early April, when the Russian Ministry of Defense had reported on the planned exercise. It transfers the Bastion system to the coast of the Gulf of Finland.