United States | The passenger plane had to make a forced landing: “Very serious situation”

of the United States the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the forced landing of Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 9 plane. The news agency Reuters and the US media report on the matter, among others CNN and The New York Times.

The passenger plane made an emergency landing on Friday shortly after taking off from an airport in Portland, Oregon.

Flight 1282 had been en route to Ontario, California when something happened to the plane and it had to return to Portland Airport. According to Reuters, the plane made a successful forced landing back to Portland after five in the evening local time.

According to the airline, there were 174 passengers and six crew members on board.

Forced invoice after pictures spread on social media, according to which the passenger plane that returned to the Portland airport was missing a window and part of the side wall of the cabin. Also, the oxygen masks fell down.

Boeing and the US Aviation Administration did not immediately comment on the social media images.

“Rapid lowering of pressure [lentokoneessa] is always a significant safety factor,” said an aviation safety expert at Embry-Riddle University, which offers aviation education Anthony Brickhouse for Reuters.

“It's hard to imagine what the passengers experienced when the wind was able to flow through the cabin,” he continued.

Brickhouse pointed out that passengers must keep their seat belts on even when the warning light is off.

“It has been a very serious situation, but it could have been even worse. If someone had sat in that place [mistä ikkuna puuttui koneen laskeuduttua]and he wouldn't have been wearing a seatbelt, it would have been a completely different situation,” Brickhouse said.

of the United States The FAA said that the new Max 9 was delivered to the airline at the end of October and certified at the beginning of November.

According to a statement issued by Alaska Airlines, such incidents are rare. However, according to the company, the crew is trained and prepared for unexpected situations. The airline said it will release more information on the matter when it becomes available.

The airline says the British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC to keep all 65 of the company's aircraft of that type out of service until all of them have passed inspection.

Boeing also emphasized in its statement that the cause of the forced landing is being investigated.

On the flight been Kyle Rinker told CNN that the window came off shortly after the plane took off.

“The window or the wall seemed to pop out. I didn't notice until the oxygen masks came off,” Rinker said.

A passenger interviewed by The New York Times Vi Nguyen said he woke up to a loud noise.

“I opened my eyes, and the first thing I saw was an oxygen mask hanging in front of my face. The part of the plane wall to my left was gone,” Nguyen said.

Correction 6.1. 10.45 am: The oxygen masks were not missing but fell.