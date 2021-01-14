United States The park next to the White House and Congress will be completely closed during Biden’s inauguration

Usually, thousands of people gather at the National Mall when the President of the United States takes office. This year, public access to the venue has been restricted due to public safety and the coronavirus.

The White House and the National Mall on the outskirts of the U.S. Capitol will close completely next Wednesday Joe Biden for the inauguration.

They reported on the matter The Washington Post and NBC News based on two knowledgeable sources. According to The Washington Post, only members of the media and security personnel will have access to the park.

Usually, thousands of people gather in the park when the President of the United States takes office. Efforts have been made this year to reduce the number of inaugural audiences for both the coronavirus and public safety.

National Mall the closure is a continuation of a number of security measures taken by public authorities and private companies during their inauguration.

U.S. Federal Police The FBI has warned the authorities that armed protests are planned for the days surrounding the inauguration.

Local authorities have also appealed to people not to travel to the capital but to attend the inauguration virtually.

Thousands of police and up to 20,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in Washington to secure Biden’s inauguration.

In addition, subway traffic has been suspended on inauguration day at 13 stations located near Capitol Hill and the National Model.

On Wednesday, the apartment rental service Airbnb announced his cancellation all reservations made to Washington, DC during the inaugural week.

As an Epiphany Violent protests erupted on Washington’s Capitol Hill to oppose the officialization of the result of the presidential election in Congress.

Eventually, some of the rioters broke into the convention hall. Five people died in the riots.

As a result of the conquest, the president Donald Trumpia was charged with inciting rebellion. Prior to the attack on the Congress House, Trump gave a speech to his supporters in which he was interpreted to have incited his supporters.