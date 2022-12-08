United States | The ominous sign of a recession is now unusually glaring: the interest rate differential is the largest in more than 40 years

An inverted yield curve speaks to investors’ faith in the continued tightening of monetary policy, but it does not predict the depth of the recession.

of the United States the bond market is clearly showing the beginning of a down period, if the old signs are correct. The expected return on a two-year government bond has jumped considerably higher than the expected return on a ten-year loan.

The situation is exceptional. On Wednesday, the interest rate on the US 10-year bond was 3.4 percent and the two-year bond was 4.2 percent. The interest rate differential is now the largest since September 1981.

It is a so-called inverted yield curve, which has previously predicted that the economy will drift into recession. The phenomenon has preceded all economic downturns in the United States over the past 50 years, he says Financial Times (FT).

In a healthy market, yields are higher on loans with longer maturities. Now, the interest rate on a 10-year loan has been continuously lower than the interest rate on a 2-year loan since July.

Before this year, the interest rate curve last turned negative for a few days in August 2019.

Before this, the interest rate on the two-year government loan was higher than the interest rate on the ten-year loan in the first half of 2007. Even then, the interest rate differential remained much flatter than it is now.

This year, the interest rate curve turned for the first time in the spring, but at that time the phenomenon was momentary. Now in the fall, the interest rate difference has historically deepened.

Change in the yield curve does not in itself trigger a recession, but it is a sign that bond investors are worried about the economy’s long-term outlook.

The inversion of the yield curve deepened especially after strong economic statistics from the United States were released last week. The US labor market continued to grow in November and the growth of the service sector does not seem to have frozen.

Some investors fear that these good figures mean that inflation will probably continue to gallop, so the US central bank should tighten its monetary policy further, which will make financial conditions more difficult.

According to FT, the inverted yield curve signals, first of all, that investors believe that the central bank’s interest rate hike will lead to a slowdown in the rate of inflation. The depth of the inversion of the yield curve is considered to reflect the speed of the interest rate rise and the fact that the central bank has assured that it will stick to tightening, even though the market’s inflation and growth expectations have already changed.

“We believe that the shape of the inverted yield curve measures the extent to which monetary policy can tighten. The market clearly thinks that the tightening will continue for quite a long time,” says Bank of America’s head of interest rate strategy Mark Cabana for FT.

The inverted yield curve is considered a reliable indicator for predicting a recession, but it does not provide clear information about the depth, length or extent of a possible downturn.

“In this case, the reversal probably tells us more about inflation and the direction of inflation risks than the depth or severity of the recession,” says Janney Montgomery Scott strategist Guy LeBas for FT.

Correction 8.12. 3:52 p.m.: In the news, it was initially written that the last time the interest rate curve turned negative before this year was in 2007. The curve was also negative for a few days in August 2019.