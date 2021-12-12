United States The number of deaths in U.S. tornadoes has risen to over 90

Rescue workers are still searching for survivors, there is no exact information on the number of missing persons.

Stateside the death toll from raging tornadoes has risen to over 90. More than 80 people have been found dead in Kentucky alone, the governor says Andy Beshear news channel On CNN.

Beshear says the death toll in Kentucky will rise to over a hundred.

Deputy Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman says To the BBCthat the number of deaths is increasing every hour.

“Our rescue teams are still investigating the devastation and knocking on doors to find out who is alive,” Coleman says.

Beshear did not have to give the number of missing persons, but the list of missing persons in the town of Dawson Springs, with a population of 2,500, for example, is eight pages long.

On Friday night, local time the storm raged in six U.S. states. As a result, dozens of people are still missing and several cities have been devastated.

The storm is estimated to have caused about 30 tornadoes.

Kentucky is the state worst affected by tornadoes. The candle factory in Mayfield, for example, employed 110 people at the time of the crash, of which about 40 have been rescued, Beshear said.

“I’m not sure we’ll see more salvations. I pray for it. That would be an amazing miracle, ”he said.

In addition to more than 80 dead in Kentucky, six people have been confirmed dead in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. There are four dead in Tennessee, two in Arkansas and one in Missouri.

10,000 a resident of Mayfield has been described as following in the footsteps of a bomb. Volunteers have distributed water, warm clothes and baby diapers to residents in the area.

According to Beshear, the tornado that passed through Mayfield had traveled a total of about 365 miles. The longest-running tornado in the United States before that was recorded in Missouri in 1925, when the route reached about 352 miles. At that time, nearly 700 people died.

The strength of the storm was demonstrated, for example, by the fact that when the winds threw a 27-car train off the tracks near Earlinton in Kentucky, one car flew nearly 70 feet uphill and another car over the house. No one was reportedly injured.

The United States president Joe Biden has pledged federal aid to tornado-torn states. Biden said on a televised event that it was probably one of the worst tornado disasters in the country’s history.

“This is a tragedy, and we still don’t know how many lives have been lost and the actual amount of damage,” the president said.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has expressed its condolences to US President Joe Biden for the deaths caused by the devastating tornadoes.

In a telegram, Putin said Russia hopes the recovery of the injured and the consequences of the devastation will be dealt with quickly.